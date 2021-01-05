SHREVEPORT, La. - With two of the largest lottery drawings in history coming up this week, LifeShare Blood Center is thanking their donors in a unique way. From now until Wednesday evening, all LifeShare blood donors will receive a free ticket for either the next Powerball or Mega Millions drawing.
The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $410 million dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $432 million dollars.
Donors may give at any LifeShare Blood Center or mobile drive. To find a blood center location or mobile drive click here.