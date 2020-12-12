SHREVEPORT, La- Fans of Lilah’s Bakery - a local shop known for their king cakes during Mardi Gras season - will get to try something new that is open year-round.
The bakery is branching out with a new location called Lilah’s Broadmoor Bunnery. As of Saturday, the location was still under construction but will be ready on December 19th for their grand opening. Customers will soon be able to enjoy their customizable sweet and savory cinnamon buns.
KTBS spoke with the owner, Lisa Tike, to learn more about their newest sweet treat.
“Our cinnamon bun is actually a variation of our king cake. If you love our king cake, you are going to love the cinnamon bun,” said Co-owner of Lilah’s Broadmoor Bunnery, Lisa Tike. “You can pick from 15 different flavors of frosting and about 30 something different toppings. So, if you want marshmallow frosting with cookie dough on top, we can do it”
Because it's difficult to open a new business during the pandemic, customers will have options for indoor or outdoor seating, as well as drive-thru service.