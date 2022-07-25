John Belton, the district attorney for both Lincoln and Union Parishes announced Monday that he is running for state attorney general. Belton made the announcement in Shreveport in front of supporters at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant.
Belton is not affiliated with a political party.
He says he is proud to run on his record as a prosecutor and now D.A. for the people of North Louisiana. He says his record shows he’s been tough on crime.
“If you look at my record, I've been tough on violent crime and tough on sexual assaults,” said Belton. “I believe there's a compassionate side to a D.A., especially concerning those where drug addiction or alcohol addiction. we need to deal with it in a way that they can be productive citizens.”
Bossier and Webster Parish District Attorney was present at Belton’s announcement and says he is endorsing Belton for the job.
Belton is a former president of the state district attorneys' association. He is the current vice-president of the national district attorneys’ association.
Belton said in March he would run for attorney general if incumbent Jeff Landry runs for governor.
Landry has not yet announced his plans.