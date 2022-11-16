SHREVEPORT, La. - Grammy-winning Nashville recording artist Linda Davis is coming home to Panola County for Thanksgiving and wants to see as many friends, family and fans as possible at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Nov. 19.
Tickets are $30 each for reserved seats or $300 for a table of 10. Call (903) 694-9561 for tickets or stop by the Texas County Music Hall of Fame. Coffee and dessert will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
The “Thanksgiving at the Hall” concert features “coffee, cake and country” in an intimate setting with the audience having the opportunity to up close to the performers, said Davis.
“I just love that the stage is so low and close to the audience, it’s almost like having them in our living room,” she said. “There will be some surprises in the show as we roll with the flow.”
Joining Davis will be her husband Lang Scott and daughter Rylee Scott, along with Chase Dawson and Zac Clifton. Clifton won the John Ritter Tribute Showcase at the TCMHOF Show in 2021, while Dawson is the winner of that honor this past August.
“They’re both great talents and amazing artists,” Davis said of Dawson and Clifton.
“I always look forward to this show,” Davis said. “It just makes my heart happy with all the smiles and laughter we see in the audience.”
Unlike some fall holiday shows in the past, the tickets are more affordable since dinner is not included.
“We’re able to lower the price from $50 to $30 since we’re just serving coffee and desserts,” Davis said. She hopes that makes the evening of entertainment more affordable for fans wanting to attend.
Davis said she loves to come back to Carthage to visit with family and longtime friends, some of whom she attended Carthage schools with. The fact that some of those family and friends are no longer living offers a strong reminder of why she makes coming back to her Panola County roots a priority.
“That reminds us not to take life for granted,” Davis said. “That, along with the pandemic setbacks, reminds us that life can be pulled out from under us at any time.”
That being said, she said the show will be upbeat and entertaining.
“I love doing this show, it reminds us to be thankful for the relationships and friendships we have,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a fun night.”
While the path of the show is planned, she and Lang like to be spontaneous when the time is right. Clifton and Dawson will open the show but most likely will be called back on stage to join the Scott family to join in.
In Panola County, Davis attended Carthage schools with the exception of the second grade when she attended classes in Gary. Before her recording and entertainment career took off and she headed to Nashville, she also attended Panola College for a year, she said.
As her talents began to catch the attention of label executives, she landed her first record deal with CBS/Epic Records.
Helping propel her career in the early years was recording “Does He Love You” with Reba McEntire, which went on to become a No. 1 hit and earned them each several honors and awards, including a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration, according to her biography.