TEXARKANA, Texas – Money is tight right now, so the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is offering free summer classes.
The classes offered are beginning guitar lessons, conversational Spanish, job search preparation, Creating Culture Starts With Leadership and chair tai chi.
Also, for the younger people, a personal safety for teens class is available and The Talk: Basic sex education for teens.
All classes will be held at the Literacy Council’s office at 4010 Summerhill Road.
For more information call (903) 255-7733 or visit their website at: https://literacytxk.org/summer-series.