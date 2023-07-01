TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana League of Champions hosted the Second Annual Little Angler’s Family Fishing Day on Saturday at Bramble Park.
The event was free, as well as the food and drinks offered at the family fishing day.
Donnell King, who was fishing with his nephews, said, “We had the Wildlife Fish and Game come out and stock Bramble Pond with 300 channel cat(fish) and we’ve almost fished half of that out this morning, we had a great day of fishing.”
Most came out in the morning to beat the extreme heat and many of the little anglers will undoubtedly be having fried catfish for dinner tonight.