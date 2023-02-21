NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras parades are rolling one after the other in New Orleans. Floats and marching bands have been parading up and down the streets of the Big Easy since the Mardi Gras season kicked off on King's Day, Jan. 6.
While it's just an ordinary Tuesday in most places, in New Orleans, it's FAT TUESDAY. Mardi Gras Day is the culmination of the two-month carnival season. On Mardi Gras Day alone, more than one million revelers will line the long parade routes well before dawn in anticipation of hundreds of decorative floats and scores of marching bands.
KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty spoke with Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President, New Orleans & Company on First News Tuesday morning.