MINDEN, La.-
Minden native and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed served as the grand marshal of the MLK/Black History Parade held in Minden Saturday.
The parade and youth rally recognized the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while highlighting Black History month.
“It is an honor to be the grand marshal of the MLK parade celebration. Just as Dr. King believed in justice, so do I. One of Dr. King’s quotes is ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ I want to be a part of the solution,” Sneed told KTBS.
Sneed said he lives by the same principles as Dr. King — NO VIOLENCE, BUT PEACE.
Sneed added that he is also grateful for the opportunity to speak with the youth and remind them that dreams don’t die.
“Live out your dreams and visions. Time and chance happens to us all,” he said.
The celebration showcased area groups — from high school marching bands, to dance lines, sororities, fraternities, and riding clubs.