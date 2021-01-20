SHREVEPORT, La-- One organization is doing what it can to promote the agenda of the new administration. The Delta Lambda Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha are addressing COVID with billboards.
President Joe Biden mentioned he wants to continue to urge Americans to wear their mask. In an effort to support his vision, the AKA's are taking part in Biden’s 100 day mask challenge. They are calling it the "Mask Up" campaign.
AKA's also have a special connection to Vice President Kamala Harris, making their billboard efforts a no-brainer. Harris is also an AKA member.
The local AKA chapter put up four billboards around Shreveport. The billboards feature a mask and their organization. This is to get ahead in the fight against the coronavirus as a new administration takes office.
The Delta Lambda Omega chapter’s community service building on Greenwood Road is also lit up. This is to honor those who lost their lives from COVID.
The billboards are located on the following cross streets:
- Pines and W 70th
- Lakeshore Drive and Fairy
- Line Avenue and 70th Street
- Jewella and Amelia