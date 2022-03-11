SHREVEPORT, La. - Athletes ages 5 through 22 with visual and physical disabilities competed in track and field events during the annual Louisiana GUMBO games Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium.
The GUMBO (Games Uniting Mind and Body) North Track and Field competition encourages athletes to be independent and have self-confidence. Events included shot put, javelin throw, disc throwing and racing.
GUMBO North is a Move United Sanctioned Competition so athletes participating Friday have the opportunity to take part in the Move United Junior Nationals in July in Denver, where 250 athletes from across the nation will be compete in seven sports, including track and field.
GUMBO director Dianna Watson believes sports are an avenue for the student athletes to reach independence.
Athlete Tyler McComic has been competing for seven years and participated in two United Nation Junior Nationals. His goal is to continue to get better every day.
Brothers Camden and Brantley Flowers, both 8, participated in races and the long jump, going home with several ribbons.
Another participant, Ember Gibson, 6, had the most fun during the long jump.