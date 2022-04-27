SHREVEPORT, La.--a local author and survivor seeks help to get funding for campaign to raise awareness for child sexual abuse.
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, ex-SPD officer Dianna Thomas, Ph.D. and child incest survivor Samantha Douglas have teamed up to help parents navigate the issue and protect their children from sexual predators.
"I wanted the book to be about more than my sad story, I wanted it to be a tool, I wanted it to be used to help other people to avoid going through this but also what to do after you go through it," said Samantha Douglas.
The book is called "A Rose Trampled"