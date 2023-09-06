SHREVEPORT, La. - For author Kayvion Lewis, talking at Shreve Memorial Library about her new book, “Thieves’ Gambit,” is a dream come true.
A Shreveport native and Caddo Magnet graduate, Lewis used to work for the library at the North Shreveport branch, and has been attending programs at the libraries since she was a preschooler.
“I used to be in this room, at this library, coming to story times when I was 4 and 5,” Lewis said, speaking at her first stop in her tour at the library’s Broadmoor branch on Sept. 5. “Being here now is surreal. When I worked in the library, I would just kneel down and stare at the ‘LEW’ section, imagining my book there.”
Lewis is using these author talks to talk about her writing process and the logistics of getting published, to help other aspiring writers get in the field. She will start a more traditional marketing and book signing tour on Sept. 26, with her first stop on the international expedition being Shreveport’s Barnes & Noble.
She’s already inspired at least one other young writer. Lily Langley, 10, attended the talk, saying she’s been writing stories for two years and has hopes for publication one day, too.
“I really loved it. It’s very inspiring. It’s going to help me on my journey on all of that,” said Langley with a smile.
Lewis has no formal degree. She was actually in nursing school when she decided she wanted to be a writer. After switching her major from nursing to physics to anthropology, she was scared studying English in higher academia would “kill her passion” for writing. So she took some time off to write. She then bargained with herself: if she couldn’t get a literary agent, she’d go back to school. But she got an agent. Then she said if she didn’t get a book deal, she’d go back to school. Not only did she get a book deal, but she got a big deal from one of the “Big 5” publishers and got connected with two film agents who were interested in adapting her story into a major motion picture before the book was even out on the shelves. The film is now in development with Lionsgate Studios and Temple Hill Entertainment.
Talking about her writing process, Lewis said she treats writing like a full-time job. She gives herself daily deadlines and word count goals. The process has paid off, and she has become a prolific writer. Between September of 2018 when she first decided she wanted to write, to today, she has written nine books. One, “The Half Class” is already published by a smaller, independent press. She is working with publishers on a duology sequel to “Thieves’ Gambit” and another unrelated book. The others are unpublished, and Lewis says some of those will likely remain that way.
“I have the hindsight now to see what is or is not a good book,” she said. “Everyone, when they start out, thinks their writing is great. But just like anything else, it takes a lot of practice to actually get good.”
“Thieves’ Gambit” is a young adult heist thriller described as a cross between “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Inheritance Games". For more information, visit kayvionlewis.com.