SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local author and survivor seeks help to get funding for campaign to raise awareness for child sexual abuse.
With April being Child Abuse Awareness Month, Former Shreveport police officer Dianna Thomas and child incest survivor Samantha Douglas have teamed up to help parents navigate the issue and protect their children from sexual predators.
They worked together on a book, A Rose Trampled, to tell Douglas' story.
"I wanted the book to be about more than my sad story. I wanted it to be a tool. I wanted it to be used to help other people to avoid going through this but also what to do after you go through it," said Douglas.
The book tells of Douglas' life, from being sexually abused from age four, to be thrown out of the house at age 15. Later, she married, but after several pregnancy attempts, had to bury five children. She divorced, remarried then found out he was a murderer.
Finally, she found true love, gave birth to her only child, a son, who had major health problems. Then without warning, her husband died.
"Life's thorns could have destroyed her, but instead, they made her stronger. So, if you think you've been to hell and back, just read A Rose Trampled: The Samantha Douglas Story. I promise you'll change your mind," states a review of the book.
To support their awareness cause click here.