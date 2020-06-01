BOSSIER CITY, La - Bar owners breathed a collective sigh of relief upon hearing Governor John Bel Edwards announcement of Phase 2 reopening guidelines on Monday.
Phase 2 will begin on Friday, June 6 and allow 50% seating capacity for indoor seating.
Beau Hays is co-owner of three bars in the East Bank District; BeauxJax Crafthouse, Bayou Throwing Company and Frozen Pirogue.
Hays says he was optimistic about the governor's announcement and prepared his staff days ago.
"As business owner-restaurant owner, our job is now to become crowd manager," Hays said. "It's tough to do. We're getting better at it."
Hays says some of his employees are as young as 17 years old. He says the responsibility will be huge for them.
"Between management and our host staff, they're now in charge of distancing people as they come down," Hays said.
Hays say he anticipates a strong showing on Friday but provided some caution.
"We would ask the general public to be patient." Hays said.