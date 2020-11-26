SHREVEPORT, La-- The holiday shopping season will look different that previous years due to the pandemic.
Alex Robertson Maddon, owner of Favorite Sisters’ Boutique in Shreveport, had to shut down her store for six weeks when COVID cases started to surge.
Although this impacted her store economically, she got creative to accommodate her clients. She offered personal shopping, virtual appointments, and home deliveries. As Louisiana steps back into Phase 2 due to the recent uptick in cases, Maddon is taking these modifications and using them to continue her operations for the holiday shopping season.