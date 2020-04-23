Louisiana is a state internationally famous for its food. Despite that, Louisiana has one of the highest levels in the country of food insecurity, meaning a lack of consistent access to affordable, nutritious food. Louisiana ranks as the most food-insecure state for senior citizens. One-in-four of Louisiana’s children live in a food-insecure household.
It’s been an even bigger problem as we deal with COVID-19. But a new campaign called Feed Louisiana, in conjunction with Feed America, aims to spread the word about food insecurity in our state. Celebrities with ties to Louisiana post to their social media and drive traffic to the website www.feedlouisianalove.com. Some celebs who have already posted messages are country music star, Hunter Hayes, Benton High grad and singer songwriter Garret Jacobs, and PGA golfer Sam Burns. Donations can be made on the site, which directly benefit Louisiana food banks.
“There is an increased need,” said Auburn Brasher, the Development Director of the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank. “We are seeing a lot more people who are food insecure or are hungry. With our school systems closing, the children that would get nutritious meals at schools, we’ve had the need to feed them.”
If you’re interested in contributing to the cause, visit www.FeedLouisianaLove.com. To search social media for celebrity posts, search the hashtags #feedlouisiana and #feedlouisianalove.