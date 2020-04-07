SHREVEPORT, La - The Us Up North Louisiana Cuisine restaurant is like a home away from home for many customers, especially struggling families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hardette Harris, owner and chef, says she wants customers to feel a sense of peace when ordering her home style cooking. Harris says she has a heart for her community and wants to cater to their needs - with delicious food. She says many parents are struggling to feed their children three meals-a-day, especially since schools have been closed for weeks.
Harris says her meal plans are affordable for both small and large families. And she told KTBS-3 her menu choices are kid-friendly to allow parents time-off from cooking.
"So, what I'd like to provide are some simple dishes like spaghetti and meatballs," said Harris. "Or just spaghetti and meat sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, and some chicken. Some things that they know their kids will like. They don't have to do the guess work on it. And they don't have to cook it."
Harris said she prefers that customers use curb-side or take-out, but deliveries are only performed on certain occasions. She said all meals must be pre-paid. And she says paying in cash is least preferred due to public safety concerns.
For more information, contact Us Up North Louisiana Cuisine at usupnorth318@gmail.com.