SHREVEPORT, La. - Zion Baptist Church celebrated a special anniversary Sunday as Pastor Brady L. Blade, Sr. marked 62 years preaching there, and 70 years in ministry total.
Blade gave his first sermon at the age of 15 at Trinity Baptist Church. He was working as a shoeshine boy, charging 10 cents per shine on a Texas Street corner when he received his call to ministry.
“I’ve seen many changes in this city, in this country, in this world in the 70 years, many changes. God is still in charge, however. It was God who spoke to me by means of inspiration,” Blade said. “I was waiting on my next shoeshine customer and He revealed to me. He spoke to me by means of inspiring me, and had me to know that He wanted me to be a preacher, to preach the Gospel.”
Initially, Blade said he worried about what his school teachers and classmates would think, but eventually, none of that mattered. “When you’re under divine inspiration, baby, you can’t mistake it for nothing else,” Blade said.
Born in Shreveport, Blade grew up in a time where segregation determined which schools he could attend. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. Wanting to study theology and having no local options, he went to Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas.
“I was called to my first church at age 18, in Crosbyton, Texas. They called me as Pastor in 1957,” said Blade. “And the name of that church was Mount Zion. And the name of the church I pastor now is Zion.”
Blade stayed in Texas for four years, before deciding he wanted to move to Chicago with his sister and attend Moody Bible College. Before making his way north, he went to visit his mother in Shreveport. It was then when a friend asked him to preach at a youth event at Zion Baptist Church in Shreveport.
“I told him, ‘I’m tired of youth days, get someone else.’ And then my teacher called me and she said, ‘No, we want you to come.’ So I came. … I’m on my way to Chicago now, and this is as far as I got,” he laughed.
Blade is one of Shreveport’s last remaining pastors from the Civil Rights era. He recalled a story of friendship and forgiveness from that time.
“I was still at my first location at Zion, and we were having a Civil Rights meeting. And they rode, the deputies and the policemen were riding horses all up and down Milam and the vestibule of the church for Little Union,” Blade recounted. “It was there that they hit Harry Blake, one of the pastors, my friend. Hit him in the head, but he was alright. He got alright. And they wanted to hit me but I ran too fast, and I outran them. Those initial years were really, really rough, but God brought us through. I have no regrets.”
The man who hit Blake was Public Safety Commissioner George D’Artois. He “was considered our enemy,” Blade said. “Everyone thought he was a horrible man...but at the time he died, he had me come, Blake and I, and my best friend George D’Artois left this world. He was a politician, I don’t say he was a preacher. But he was a man that would do me any favor he could possibly do in those latter years before he passed away.”
“You know, God works in mysterious ways, just wonders to perform,” Blade continued. “He does strange things and just crazy stuff, but that’s the way He works. And I’m just so glad I met him and glad He’s been my Lord all my life.”
Blade said if he knew he could only give one more sermon before he died, he would preach on Romans 8:28.