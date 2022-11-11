Local coffee roasting business grinds through the pandemic while working out of their garage

SHREVEPORT, La. - There are 400 million people who drink coffee every day from leading companies like Starbucks or even a local company in Shreveport, Black Bayou Coffee Roasters.
Owner Jeremy Bohnenkamp started his own coffee roasting business out of his garage two years ago after he left another coffee roasting company.
This was all in the middle of Covid-19 and Bohnenkamp was doubtful, "It was a little a little scary at first, but we hit the ground running." In Black Bayou Coffee Roaster's first year in business, they roasted 12 thousand pounds coffee. Today they've bought a second roasting machine and roast 200 to 900 pounds of coffee a week.
Bohnenkamp says his coffee is smooth and does not have a bitter taste, which is hard to find. He says, "The freshness aspect is really key, and our coffees are freshly roasted a couple times a week."
Black Bayou Coffee Roasters is venturing out by trying new things, like barrel aged coffee which includes whiskey, bourbon, and brandy barrels.
What makes Bohnenkamp passionate about his business is the fact that coffee is an art that brings people together.