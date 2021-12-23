SHREVEPORT, La.--Families facing eviction from a Shreveport apartment complex got some much-needed support on Thursday.
Be The Village showed up to the Woodlawn Apartments ready to walk residents through the process of relocating. Carla Collins and her group also gave out food and drinks to everyone in the complex in hopes of bringing a little holiday cheer.
The group says they understand that families may not know where to start when it comes to things like finding a place, getting utilities turned on and moving in general.
Not long ago we told you about the eviction notices being sent out for unpaid rent. Were told the complex is under new management and recently increased rent. A change many residents were not ready for.
“I am able to leave and go home my people live here 24/7 you have a situation where a family with a little child has been impacted. The child had black spots on her lungs they believe due to the mold in the complex, we are moving that family immediately,” said Carla Collins.
Last time we told you about this complex we showed you the living conditions. If you recall some residents explained they've been dealing with mold, rats, and some explained to us that they are currently using buckets to take a bath.