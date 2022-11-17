SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has recognized inviduals and groups who raise funds for the community and are always giving back.
Those honored included Linda Hutson for Outstanding Fundraising, Kamesha West for Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer, and Margaret Shehee as the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropist.
The Grayson Foundation was also honored as the Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation and International Paper in Mansfield for Outstanding Organization.