SHREVEPORT, La. -- "First Ants at the Picnic" saw a need for not only teaching families how to grow vegetables but also building trust in minority communities.
The two men behind the mission say they found many families don't know the benefits of eating vegetables and many of those families live in food deserts.
"Shreveport has a very high rate of crime, and no one thinks about where that is coming from. If you don't respect the dignity of another human, like providing basic needs like food and shelter, they will in turn find alternative ways to get those sources. Food heals our bodies. It heals our minds and it heals communities," said Antonio Zavarce and Taylor Stevens, who started the initiative.
The group has partnered with the Food Bank of NWLA and is working with the We Grow Together Coalition.
To support the effort click here.