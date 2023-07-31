SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish schools start back up on August 9.
At one local high school, many of the students will also be going to college.
Booker T. Washington (BTW) high school has a special arrangement with Southern University Shreveport-- their early college program.
The students travel to SUSLA Monday through Thursday and take two courses on the campus before returning in the afternoon to Booker T. Washington.
Last year, 17 BTW students earned an associate degree from SUSLA while still in high school.
“Southern University Baton Rouge will accept – we've done the curriculum walk – and they will accept all of their credit. So we do it that way to try to encourage the students to go into the Southern world, I guess you could say," said Crystal Barnes from Southern University.
There were 56 students enrolled in the program last school year.
Students can earn either an associate degree in general studies or science.