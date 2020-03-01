SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, Feb. 29, KTBS 3 reached out to a few local hospital systems to find out if any Leap Day babies were born in Shreveport - Bossier City.
CHRISTUS Shreveport - Bossier Health System welcomed two newborn babies on Saturday. One in particular was born at 12:10 p.m. and his name is Thatcher Wolf. According to CHRISTUS's Marketing and PR Coordinator Jordan Harris, the mother and the baby are happy and healthy.
At 8:36 a.m. on Feb. 29, WK Pierremont Health Center welcomed Julian Thomas Blankenship. The parents of this Leap Day baby are Natasha and John Blankenship.
Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 will be the next date the ArkLaTex will meet another round of Leap Day babies.