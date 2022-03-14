SHREVEPORT, La.--Councilwoman LeVette Fuller continuing the conversation on blight on Monday.
During a town hall meeting held at Sci-Port Fuller listened to concerns and expressed her own passion for cleaning up Shreveport, removing eye sores and improving the overall appearance of neighborhoods to make the city safer for everyone.
During the meeting some attendees expressed unique concerns like how to go about improving a property rather than having it flagged for demolition.
"We can cite the owner for the roof, for example we can explain we aren't looking for a demolition but we do want to levy fines until the person does something about it," said Terrence Green.
The city has job openings also.