SHREVEPORT La. - Artwalk returned Wednesday from 5-8 pm along Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
The route is filled with art exhibits, pop up artist booths, live music, street performers, food trucks, history, tours, and public art.
Stops along the route will include:
- Central ARTstation, 801 Crockett Street. Stop by for the opening reception of Jenn Wasserman's 'Convergence Divided' exhibit.
- Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett Street. The work of Martin Fletcher will be hanging in the Andress Gallery.
- Clean Slate Botanicals, 717 Crockett Street. Meet creative/owner Ben Whalen and sniff what is new for spring. Enjoy the works of artist Mars Allen.
- The Korner Lounge, 800 Louisiana Ave. Meet artist Danny Williams at his reception, 6-7 pm. The rest of the evening, view his art on the walls and enjoy a refreshing adult beverage. 21 and up.
- ShreveTowne Barber Shop, 514 Crockett Street. Experience local honey.
- Shreve Station, 400 Crockett Street. Food trucks and live music.
- Centre City Lofts, 429 Crockett Street. History in Five will begin at 6:15 pm, then tour a beautiful historic rehab that has just been completed.
- J Michael Photography Co., 425 Crockett Street. See the creative space of art/fashion photographer James Michael LeBlanc and view some of his work.
- Cotton St Farms, 406 Cotton Street. Been to a farm in a downtown building? Michael Billings' hydroponic farm is worth seeing and the greens worth tasting.
- The Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street. Downtown's art marketplace representing 65+ local and regional artists. Visual arts, jewelry, pottery, home decor and more.
- Lake Street Gallery, 413 Lake Street. Artist reception for the bold and beautiful art of Hooshang Khorasani.
- Lake Street Salon, 413 Lake Street, Suite C. Visit with Sharron Cooper, owner of this new Lake Street business and see what she has to offer.
Artists will be set up at stops all along the way vending hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind paintings, cards, garden art, jewelry, candles, home décor, body products and more.
The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is free and family-friendly. On street parking is free beginning at 5 p.m., and there will be free lot parking beginning at 5 p.m. Maps and other information can be found at: Downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.