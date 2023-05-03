artwalk 2023 1

SHREVEPORT La. - Artwalk returned Wednesday from 5-8 pm along Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.

artwlrk 2023 2

The route is filled with art exhibits, pop up artist booths, live music, street performers, food trucks, history, tours, and public art.

artwalk 2023 3

Stops along the route will include:

  • Central ARTstation, 801 Crockett Street. Stop by for the opening reception of Jenn Wasserman's 'Convergence Divided' exhibit. 
  • Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett Street. The work of Martin Fletcher will be hanging in the Andress Gallery.
  • Clean Slate Botanicals, 717 Crockett Street. Meet creative/owner Ben Whalen and sniff what is new for spring. Enjoy the works of artist Mars Allen.
  • The Korner Lounge, 800 Louisiana Ave. Meet artist Danny Williams at his reception, 6-7 pm. The rest of the evening, view his art on the walls and enjoy a refreshing adult beverage. 21 and up.
  • ShreveTowne Barber Shop, 514 Crockett Street. Experience local honey.
  • Shreve Station, 400 Crockett Street. Food trucks and live music.
  • Centre City Lofts, 429 Crockett Street. History in Five will begin at 6:15 pm, then tour a beautiful historic rehab that has just been completed. 
  • J Michael Photography Co., 425 Crockett Street. See the creative space of art/fashion photographer James Michael LeBlanc and view some of his work.
  • Cotton St Farms, 406 Cotton Street. Been to a farm in a downtown building? Michael Billings' hydroponic farm is worth seeing and the greens worth tasting.
  • The Agora Borealis, 421 Lake Street. Downtown's art marketplace representing 65+ local and regional artists. Visual arts, jewelry, pottery, home decor and more.
  • Lake Street Gallery, 413 Lake Street. Artist reception for the bold and beautiful art of Hooshang Khorasani.
  • Lake Street Salon, 413 Lake Street, Suite C. Visit with Sharron Cooper, owner of this new Lake Street business and see what she has to offer.
artwalk 2023 4

Artists will be set up at stops all along the way vending hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind paintings, cards, garden art, jewelry, candles, home décor, body products and more. 

artwalk 2023 5

The Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is free and family-friendly. On street parking is free beginning at 5 p.m., and there will be free lot parking beginning at 5 p.m. Maps and other information can be found at: Downtownshreveport.com/artwalk.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments