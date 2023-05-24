BOSSIER CITY, La. - A march to remember fallen veterans, first responders, and officers is raising awareness about the meaning of Memorial Day.
Carry The Load took place Wednesday May 24th, along Arthur Teague Parkway, following the Red River toward the Brookshires Grocery Arena. The 2.3 mile march honored the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country. It's a part of a 20,000 mile march taking place across the nation in May.
It's a tribute to raise money for the families of those who have lost loved ones to the line of duty. Over 50 non-profits have joined with Carry The Load to offer mental health services and other assistance.
Members of the Shreveport Police Special Operations Unit marched to honor three fallen operators. The Bossier City Special Operations unit joined in as well. Others marched to remember their sons, friends, and loved ones.
Marchers hope to remind people that Memorial Day is so much more than a three day weekend or a nice time to have the family over for a BBQ. It's about carrying on the memories of those who have given their lives to protect our country.
There will be marches Thursday May 25th, alongside the state lines in Texarkana as well as Friday May 26th, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.