SHREVEPORT, La - The 10th annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators cook off served incredible gumbo today.
The event was at festival plaza and only cost 1 dollar to enter.
Samples only cost 2 dollars each.
All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.
Over 30 teams from Breaux Bridge, Texarkana, and as far as Lufkin, competed for the $500 prize against local teams in hopes of taking home the trophy for the tastiest gumbo in north Louisiana!
The categories were seafood, lagniappe (a little bit of everything), chicken and sausage, and peoples choice.