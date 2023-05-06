SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Aquarium is hosting many family friendly events every day this summer. These interactive exhibits will let you explore the world of the oceans and local rivers with all five senses.
Patrons can smell the sea air, touch the stingrays and starfish, hear the yips of baby gators, see sharks in action, and taste some great food and drinks at their new event center and cafe.
Patrons also can learn about the area wildlife and conservation efforts that Louisiana is taking to make sure the indigenous species thrive in a healthy habitat undisturbed by humans.
Guest Services Manager Eric Sanders hosts shark and baby gator feedings every week. The baby gators are hatched at the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Grand Chenier then brought to the Shreveport Aquarium to foster their developing motor skills so that they can be the apex predator they were born to be. The aquarium then works with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to find them a safe home in the wild. Their zebra shark, Xenon, is a part of conservation research to see how zebra sharks can be reintroduced into the wild.
Summer hours are Monday through Friday as well Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The baby gator feedings are Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m., while the shark feedings are the same days at 2:30 p.m.
Their ongoing concert series "Jam on the Red" will be every Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Tickets are available online or at the door at $17.95 for guests 13 and over, $15.95 for ages 2-12, and children under 2 years old are admitted for free.