SHREVEPORT, La. - There's strength in numbers and the community will be pulling together on May 5 to to wrap up a massive online giving campaign. It's Give For Good and this year, the fundraiser faces a unique challenge -- COVID-19.
Give For Good, which kicked off April 21, runs through Tuesday and allows community members to discover and engage with nonprofit organizations and make a contribution to causes important to them. No contribution is too small.
You can see each of the participating nonprofits listed on the Community Foundation of North Louisiana's website, plus check out their profiles and see what kind of work they're doing. Donate and check out the leaderboard to see the impact that your gifts are having in our community. Learn more at giveforgoodnla.org.
This year, Community Foundation is also encouraging people to donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Give for Good was established in 2014 by Community Foundation and since then has raised millions of dollars for our community. In 2019 Give for Good raised $1,855,458 with 7,976 donations made to 222 organizations. This year, our community needs you now more than ever.
With a minimum donation amount of only $10, everyone can be a philanthropist. Simply visit giveforgoodnla.org to give directly to your organizations of choice.
HOW TO GIVE:
1. Visit giveforgoodnla.org from April 21-May 5.
2. Choose your favorite causes and add as many organizations to your cart as you like.
3. Give your best and check out in one easy step. You’ll receive a tax receipt immediately.
The best part? All gifts are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of $200,000 that is awarded through pro rata matching and prizes.
Together we can create a stronger, more vibrant North Louisiana.