Shreveport, LA_ The key to surviving breast cancer is early detection. Annual mammograms and monthly self-breast exams can help women notice any changes. The one thing you can't change is your family history.
Owanna Shepherd's family has experienced breast cancer many times . She was only 17 years old when she discovered a lump, but she wasn't surprised.
"Before I found the knot, I had dreamed that I had a knot in my right breast," Owanna Shepherd said.
" We know that being aware and being tested allows us to find cancer earlier; and early detection is the key to treating these cancers,"Dr. Scott Boniol said.
Owanna used to get a mammogram every six months, but once her son was born her health was put on the back burner.
Watching the nurses take care of her mother encouraged Owanna to become a nurse. The nurse is now the patient, going through chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiation, and reconstructive surgery
Owanna's goal is to live for her 4-year-old son, and tell others about early detection.