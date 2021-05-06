SHREVEPORT, La. - In celebration of National Nurses Day, Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City provided free lunches to nurses and first responders.
Both Holmes Honda locations brought in food trucks to feed the local heroes. Sal's Emergency Pizza Services provided free meals at the Shreveport location, while Ono Hawaiian Grill Food Truck served community members at the Bossier City location.
"There are many in our community who have served heroically over the last year. Nurses and all first responders are at the top of that list," said Mark Johnson, President of The Holmes Auto Family. "We want them to know we see their sacrifice and are grateful for all they do."
Johnson went on to say he hopes this will be an annual event hosted by Holmes Honda.
National Nurses Day falls every year on May 6.