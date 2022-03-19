SHREVEPORT,La.--United Nonprofits Incorporated is inviting families out to "unlocking your confidence" it is an event being held at Ford Park on Sunday at 3 p.m. Families will have the chance to celebrate and learn more about the groups upcoming trip to Florida. The group already has 300 young people signed up and they are looking to add more young people to that list.
"Education is great but exposure is everything you can be the most educated person but if you aren't exposed to the right climate or the right culture then you won't be able to flow in what you've been gifted in," said Barrington Gibson.
The event is free to attend and there will be free food. Last year the group took young people to Las Vegas.