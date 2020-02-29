SHREVEPORT, La. - For the past centuries, the church has been the center of the African American community.
It’s where families find hope.
“We are a community of faith within the community to positively change the community,” Founder and Senior Pastor of Praise Temple Full Gospel Church Bishop Larry Brandon said.
Bishop Larry Brandon came to Shreveport in 1991 and has grown a single church with 12 members to eight locations.
“We love to do what we to make sure our community is a better place to live in,” Brandon said.
He's experienced firsthand what it’s like when a community is shattered by violence.
It was March 9th, 2009 when his oldest son Larry Lawrence Brandon III was killed by gun violence.
This led him down a road of depression.
“I said since the devil robbed me and took my child I’m going to go to his house and rob everyone that he claimed,” Brandon said.
His loss would give birth to a home for at-risk youth.
Like a church but it provides a community of hope.
“I want all children to become thinkers and policymakers sitting around board rooms making the decision as of a part of the servant and having no purpose in life,” Brandon said.
The LL Brandon III Transitional Home for Boys opened in 2017 and the purpose is to provide a better life for adjudicated youth.
“We’re grateful that we're building strong children strong boys because we don’t want them to get in the system and have to repair broken men,” Brandon said.
Bishop Brandon says the church remains as the voice of the African American community by preaching the gospel and encouraging others to get involved.
“If we don’t grow so we have to grow and for the community to grow effectively we have to grow the church,” Brandon said.
Crime and poverty are two major issues in Shreveport –Bossier but Bishop Brandon believes these issues can be easily defeated.
“If we all learn how to talk to one another with love and respect massive growth and grace that we never experience before,” Brandon said.
Bishop Brandon says he wants to leave Shreveport bossier better than when he came.
He says his next project is a campaign called "I love my city".