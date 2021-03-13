SHREVEPORT, La- The Phi Delta Kappa Incorporated's Kappa Beta Alpha chapter for North West Louisiana held their annual Teach-A-Rama event. This year it was virtual due to the pandemic.
They had five panelists at Saturday’s event focusing on educating the community, teachers, parents and students. This event comes about a year after schools were closed for in-person learning it the state due to COVID.
“In the midst of all of that we've had civil unrest to occur nationwide. That also causes a lot of disarray, among others,” said Janice Horton, Phi Delta Kappa, INC member. “And I just figured that coming now would be the perfect time for those that's out there in the trenches, those that are on higher levels, dealing with either the COVID as well as civil unrest to come and just give those a little nudge to make it throughout the rest of this year.”
