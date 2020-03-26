SHREVEPORT, La. - Konstantin Dolgan and Onega Ulanova of LA New Product Development Team (LA NPDT) announced the reallocation of their 3D printers to assist with the COVID-19 crisis. The LA New Product Development Team co-founders are using the printers to make much-needed face shields for medical staff and testing sites. The duo believes they will be able to produce 10,000 masks each week.
While LA NPDT has received orders from California, Arizona, Arkansas, Texas, New York, and Washington, the team’s goal is to make Louisiana the priority by donating the first 10 face shields to first responders.
With more and more cases of COVID-19 being diagnosed each day and face masks in short supply, the pair decided it was time to do what they could to help.
“It feels good to help someone when they are in need. Medical personnel are putting their lives on the line daily to help us. It’s the least we can do since we have the ability to do so,” stated Ulanova.
According to infectious disease experts, wearing face shields can help prolong the life of the masks doctors and nurses are quickly running out of day after day. These shields protect the face from splashes, sprays, and spatter of bodily fluids, protecting medical professionals from coughs and sneezes of potentially positive COVID-19 patients. These masks can be easily disinfected with medical-grade germicide or disposed of and replaced.
LA NPDT relies entirely on the end-users to assess the effectiveness of the 3D face shields and whether they are suited to the professional’s use and conditions. The development team does not guarantee the shields for any particular purpose.
First responders and medical teams can request and order their face shields here: http://www.lanpdt.life/UPshield