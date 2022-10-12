SHREVEPORT, La.- Karen McCoy, executive director of the North Louisiana Chapter of The American Red Cross, deployed Wednesday to Florida where hurricane Ian devastated the state and displaced millions.
This is McCoy's first deployment to serve as an elected official liaison (EOL) for the Hurricane Ian response.
McCoy is part of a selected team of current and former Red Cross executive leaders who are trained to support disaster relief operations. During her two week assignment, McCoy will serve on the executive team that manages the communication efforts with elected officials in those areas affected by Hurricane Ian.
McCoy's deployment is a huge milestone for the Louisiana Region, and unique, considering how few positions are typically needed on high level response operations, the sensitive nature of the role and the high level responsibilities required.
McCoy is among 20 Louisiana Red Crossers, four from the North chapter, who are deploying in support of our response to Ian.
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to ever strike the U.S. impacting millions.
