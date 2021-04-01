SHREVEPORT, La. - It is a holy week for many as we gear up for Good Friday and course Easter Sunday.
There's no time like the present to prepare your heart and mind to fully appreciate the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
KTBS 3 First News reached out to some local religious leaders to get their thoughts on what to expect this Easter following such a difficult 2020 in the midst of a pandemic.
We spoke with Pastor Justin Haigler from The Simple Church, Bishop Larry Brandon from Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral, Pastor Brad Jurkovich from First Bossier and Bishop Francis Malone who serves the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport.