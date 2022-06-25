SHREVEPORT, La.--A Shreveport Staple made its world debut on the food network on Thursday. Eddie's restaurant is known for their stuffed shrimp and now the whole world knows why.
Mavice Hughes-Thigpen spends a lot of time trying to preserve her father's legacy through the restaurant and his signature recipes. Recently, they were featured on the show "Restaurant Impossible". On the show they were renovated in just two days.
"It has just been amazing, the people are here and we were just swamped today lots of good food, good service and good people," said Hughes-Thigpen.
"Chef Robert Irvine called us to tell us that he was amazed by the buzz that Eddie's has generated, and the numbers they've seen of people just tuning in," said Jerald Bowman.
Currently you can find their famous stuffed shrimp in Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods and they are working to add even more places to that list.