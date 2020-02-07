SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the first Friday in American Health Month, and one local sorority pulled out their red attire to join the nation for National Wear Red Day and its international Impact Day to highlight Women's Heart Health.
The Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hosted 'Pink Goes Red for Heart Health' on Friday evening at its Ivy Crown Community Service Building.
Members of the chapter participated in a limbo challenge as a warm-up ahead of the evening's scheduled activities: chair aerobics, zumba/line dancing, pop-up vendor sessions and a 'Heart Smart Knowledge Information Station & Questions' session.
Before the sorority members proceeded with fitness and heart awareness, the health committee of Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. presented a check of $500 to the American Heart Association from the sorority.
Dr. Peggy Murphy, this year's chairwoman of the Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women, accepted tonight's donation.
The 2020 Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Shreveport Convention Center.