SHREVEPORT, La. – Today, many also decided to take advantage of the beautiful weather and get outside.
The Southern Hills Tennis and Pickleball Center hosted a Memorial Day celebration. Dozens of people showed up to play pickleball.
The group says they do this nearly every holiday, and it's a good reason to come together.
“This is my favorite sport to do, and it's great to see a bunch of friends out here that I see all the time. It's a social and fun thing,” said pickleball player Mark Bray.
Play started around nine this morning and lasted until two this afternoon.