Longansport, La. -- Inner Quality Services a Logansport business offering home and community-based services for seniors delivered surprise sweet salutes to dozens of veterans to honor them. The honorees received mini Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Navy vet Flint Berlin couldn't say thank you enough he even offered to share.
“Oh my gosh, thank you, this is worth being a Veteran for,” said Berlin.
Berlin is 97 years old. Tanesha Hall is the owner of Inner Quality Services.
She says she wanted to do something special for the seniors who have served.