Long time Krewe of Centaur member writes letter to Shreveport mayor on proposed Mardi Gras changes

SHREVEPORT, La.- A long time Krewe of Centaur member is speaking out against proposed changed to next year's Centaur and Gemini parades.
Former Krewe of Centaur captain, Byron Trust, sent this letter to Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux:
My name is Byron Trust, lifelong resident of Shreveport. I know you’re getting a lot of letters, emails and calls this week in response to the press release from your office concerning the City of Shreveport’s stance on the Centaur and Gemini Mardi Gras parades. I implore you to please read my email in its entirety. Hopefully you will take my thoughts and comments into consideration before coming to a final decision on the Centaur and Gemini parades.
I am a licensed professional engineer and Chief Operating Officer / part owner of Petro-Chem Operating Co., Inc. in Shreveport. I’ve been a member of the Krewe of Centaur for over twenty-four (24) years serving as their recent Past Captain, former King, former Duke and longtime Board Member. I have a vast working knowledge of the inner workings of most of the Krewes that comprise the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association. Being a business owner and engineer requires me to be a problem solver in today’s ever-changing economy. I work hard to gather as much information as possible prior to making any decision concerning my business and its personnel. I have listed below several issues I feel have not been properly vetted by you or your advisors concerning the two large Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport.
Starting the parade on the parkway…This poses a severe “staging” issue for both parades. Each parade has multiple participants called “specialty units”. These consist of marching bands, performing bands on floats, fire trucks, unique cars, trucks, etc. These units have to be placed into the parade between the regular floats as the parade moves across the starting point. The specialty units are “staged” in the sci-port parking lot and moved into the parade column at various times as the parades rolls. The sci-port parking lot provides an all-weather, easily accessible staging area for the specialty units. This can’t be done along the parkway.
Downtown provides a central gathering point with plenty of parking for our riders and guests. It also allows riders and guests the opportunity to move back and forth to the floats during the day with easy access by being dropped off or staying at one of the downtown casino hotels. This is not an option along the parkway. Years ago, the Krewe of Centaur agreed to reverse our parade route as requested by the city. Getting our riders to their floats was a disaster. Riders had to be bussed to their floats with many encountering difficulties in doing so.
Each parade has measures put in place to properly space out the floats and specialty units plus people along the parade route to properly pace the parade. I attended this year’s wrap-up parade task force meeting, as my final responsibility as the Krewe’s Captain, where the city, fire and police officials commended the Krewe of Centaur for our well-paced parade of four hours with no breakdowns. Both Centaur and Gemini parades include multiple tow trucks imbedded within the parade column as specialty units to help out in case of a breakdown. Standard operating procedure for both parades is to bypass any float / specialty unit that breaks down so as not to slowdown the parade. Any float / specialty unit that breaks down is inserted back into the parade route once said float / unit gets back up and rolling. The current way of preparing for unforeseen problems works well. Making changes to this is unnecessary and overkill.
The Black History Parade can roll immediately in front of the Centaur parade as suggested by Centaur Captain Ricky Bridges. This would give the Black History Parade greater audience and more media exposure. The Black History Parade could go the full parade route or choose to stop at the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway like a lot of our marching bands. This would be a great step toward gathering a larger audience for the parade. This would also solve the issue of not having to dispatch security to two different areas to cover a morning and evening parade in the same day.
Enforcing the performance bond clause in our contract by fining or penalizing the Krewes for gaps and/or breakdowns comes off as heavy handed. These two parades have been taking place for over thirty (30) years with no problems or additional fines. There are always things that come up that are beyond anyone’s control. Both Krewes and the City have been able to work out these types of issues in the past without any problem. There’s no reason to think this can’t continue to be done.
Starting the parades earlier is unfavorable among the Krewe membership. Although unfavorable, it’s doable. Both Krewes design our floats to be showcased at night with elaborate lighting to impress / dazzle our audiences. New Orleans rolls a lot of parades during the daytime, but those floats don’t have the elaborate lighting systems that Centaur and Gemini have. Our floats show much better at night, which pleases the crowds. Just food for thought.
The economic impact of Mardi Gras in our area cannot be ignored. Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana started with the Krewe of Gemini parade. A group of councilmen and businessmen in Bossier were discussing how to increase local economy and bring tourism to our area. After thirty plus years, the business of Mardi Gras in our area has grown to be our second largest tourist attraction behind the Louisiana State Fair. The business model is working. Centaur and Gemini are no longer parade clubs, they have morphed into big businesses. Mardi Gras brought in more than twenty million dollars ($20,000,000) in tourism to our area last year. This amount is just below the pre-covid numbers, which shows our economy is rebounding on its way back from the Covid shutdowns. Centaur and Gemini throw a combined total of more than a million dollars ($1,000,000) worth of “throws” to our parade audience at no cost to the City. Our memberships spend their hard-earned money to provide fun, free event(s) for the people of Shreveport.
The Krewe of Centaur owns substantial real estate in the City of Shreveport. We hold our fundraising events at City owned venues to help out with the City’s bottom line. The bill for the convention center venue, food and beverage sales from our Grand Bal last year was over seventy thousand dollars ($70,000). Our Grand Bal alone helped fund countless workers’ salaries and businesses in the area.
The City and general public are unaware that both Krewes participate in philanthropic activities throughout the year. These activities mostly go unnoticed. I worked hard last year as Captain to get this message out as much as possible. I invited you and your wife to sit at my Captain’s table at our Grand Bal and ride in our parade on my float last year. I did this so you could experience, firsthand, the Mardi Gras atmosphere. Seeing the look on the children’s faces along the parade route is priceless. I hope someday you will consider attending our events to witness for yourself the good cheer our Krewe spreads throughout the area.
In closing, I wish that you and your advisors would sit down with some of the heads of Centaur and Gemini to have an open-minded, constructive discussion on how to solve the issues at hand to the mutual agreement and benefit of all parties. Everything can be worked out once all parties have fully vetted the intricate details involved with the parades. There’s more to putting on a parade than one imagines. The parade routes need to be properly addressed from a logistical point of view with Mardi Gras being viewed with local economic impact in mind.
Thank you for your time in reading my email and for your service to our City.
Sincerely,
Byron E. Trust
Byron E. Trust, PE