SHREVEPORT, La. - Louis Pendleton was a dentist, a businessman, and an activist.
He was part of the group that sued to change the way the school board, and what was then the Caddo police jury, were selected to give Black people representation in Parish government.
Pendleton also formed the committee that lobbied to get jobs for Black people at Shreveport's TV stations.
He was the first president of the Caddo Community Action Agency that is still active today and serving thousands of people each year.