The American Song Contest, the United States version of the Eurovision Song Contest, has all 50 states, the 5 territories, and Washington D.C. competing to become the best original song in the country.
Brittany Pfantz was announced as the representative of Louisiana in March by NBC. Her song “Now You Do” was released by Atlantic Records on Monday, March 4, and written by Pfantz and Ryan Corn in Nashville, TN.
Hailing from DeRidder, in Beauregard Parish, Pfantz is based in Nashville. Having worked with Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King, her four-song EP will be released later this year.
Though Louisiana didn’t qualify for the semifinal through their heat, Pfantz still has a chance to make it through a second chance round.
USA's original song contest has received lackluster reviews alongside a declining viewership following each live episode. Starting with 2.90 million viewers, the show hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg dipped to 1.44 million in its 4th set of qualifying rounds.
The show's rating, according to Showbuzz Daily, scored low in every demographic and landed a 0.3, which it has had since the second episode after getting a 0.5 for the premier.
Semifinals of the American Song Contest are set for Monday, April 25th on NBC at 7 p.m. and available for replay on Sling, YouTube TV, and Peacock on Tuesday.
Voting takes place on the NBC app where you give 0-10 points for your favorite performers. You can give as many or as little to each act as you please.
The final for ASC is currently set for Monday, May 9th. The Eurovision Song Contest begins on May 10th with their final taking place on Saturday, May 14th on Peacock.
Article special to KTBS by Timothy Holdiness