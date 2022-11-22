PONCHATOULA, La.- Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her upcoming art opening so instead of a dash to the store, she painted a dress to match her artwork. The result has been a smash internet sensation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!