SHREVEPORT, La. - Caitlin Douglas, 26-year old Shreveport business woman, activist, model and actress, will be vying for the title of Miss Black America at the historic pageant slated for June in Philadelphia.
Since 2017, Douglas has been advocating for the rights of citizens across the state of Louisiana. She is an executive member of her local NAACP Chapter, a grassroots organizer for GOTV Initiatives, police reformation, census engagement, domestic violence awareness and many other key issues affecting our nation today.
As a 2021 Sisterhood of Miss Black America Contender, Douglas’ pageant platform is Police Reformation and Political Accountability.
“Policy change is at the root of oppressive legislation affecting the nation today,” said Douglas.
“I want people to understand that the things you see on TV on the national level are literally happening right next door to you. Change happens when you make a conscious decision to make daily differences in your life.”
With the help of Miss Black America, she hopes to change our society’s standard of autonomy one policy at a time. During the height of the nation’s most recent racial turmoil, Douglas facilitated community conversations on Police Brutality, Reform and Political Accountability, and co-organized the largest march (2K+ participants) in her hometown of Shreveport. Caitlin is determined to create lasting and meaningful change, not just in her own community, but nationally as well.
Douglas hopes to win the Miss Black America People’s Choice title in the coming days, which will secure her a spot in the finals. She has already won the “Queen of Social Media” crown with over 600 online votes in her favor.
“The fact that this pageant was started in protest of Miss America is a huge deal,” Douglas explained. “It actually was started in protest of racism, colorism, so many -isms that we fight against every day as Black people. Those aligned with what I was already doing here in Shreveport.”
The Miss Black America pageant is slated for Jun. 12 - Jun. 20, 2021 in Philadelphia.