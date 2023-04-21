SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, April 22, from noon-2 p.m., the Louisiana Public Health Institute’s Geaux Talk Program will host an LGBTQ+ Youth town hall in Shreveport for LGBTQ+ young people and their support systems to openly discuss the environment for LGBTQ+ youth in Shreveport.
Local advocates will facilitate a conversation to better understand the needs and questions LGBTQ+ youth have related to physical and mental healthcare, sexual health information, social support, policy and legal support, and more.
The town hall is set to be a welcoming and open environment to bring awareness to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of queer individuals, and to provide access to safe spaces for them to learn, grow, and thrive.
The discussion from the event will be used to plan larger programmatic efforts geared toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth, parents, teachers, social workers, allies, and more. Youth and their families can register for free at www.geauxtalk.org.
Who: Louisiana Public Health Institute’s Geaux Talk Program, Shreveport LGBTQ+ Youth, Allies/Parents
What: A town hall aimed at providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth, allies, and parents to discuss ways to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellness.
When: Saturday, April 22, 2023, from noon - 2:00 pm
Where: Louisiana State University (LSUS) Ballroom, One University Place Shreveport, LA