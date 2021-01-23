SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - In previous years, Louisiana Right to Life has organized programs and marches throughout the state of Louisiana. Typically in Shreveport, supporters of the cause have been able to march across the Texas Street Bridge.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana Right to Life had to implement social distancing and change the program so the organization could comply with the state mandates.
On Airline Drive in Bossier City along the sidewalk, pro-life supporters held up signs with pro-life messages and waved to drivers for today's event.
Pro-life supporters of Saturday morning's Louisiana Right to Life event hold up signs with pro-life messages on Airline Drive in Bossier City.
"By being here, we're able to get a lot more interaction from the community and reach people who may not have ever participated or been aware of what we do each year," said Amanda Nottingham, North Louisiana Director of Louisiana Right to Life.
Today's event happened all across the state in different communities; including Youree Drive in Shreveport.
The event happened at both locations from 10:30 a.m. until noon.