SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Jade Bulecza gets a preview of this weekend's Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival.
From traditional favorites like fried chicken and waffles to more unique offerings like alligator bites and fried green tomatoes, you are sure to find something to your taste at the Louisiana Soul Food Fall Festival.
There will be live music on two stages throughout the festival. Dance the weekend away to some of your favorite soul, blues, and jazz tunes from Louisiana’s best local and regional artists.
In addition to more than 100 vendors serving up all your favorite soul food dishes, there will also be a variety of other activities, including:
• Kids’ Zone: The kids’ zone will have a petting zoo, face painting, games, and rides.
• Marketplace: A marketplace will feature vendors selling handcrafted goods, from jewelry and pottery to clothing and home décor.
Friday, August 25th
• Enjoy a VIP experience with award-winning celebrity chef Maurice Randal as he presents live cooking demos all weekend.
• Art Showcase – August 25-27, 2023 – Enjoy local and regional art from artists of all ages in the 2023 LSFFF Art Showcase.
• Cupcake Decoration – August 25-27, 2023 – Calling all cupcake enthusiasts! Join local designer Paris LaCour at her booth and unleash your creativity with a one-of-a-kind cupcake decorating experience.
Saturday, August 26th
• Pelican Car, Bike, & Truck Show: Enjoy a day of classic cars, trucks, and bikes, delicious food, and live music from southern legends Lil Keke & Fiend on Saturday, August 26th from 12-9 p.m. Legendary Houston rapper Bun B will be on site with a pop-up for his world-famous and sumptuous Trill Burgers.
• Grill Smoke Out Competition: The Grill Smoke Out Competition will be held on Saturday, August 26th from 1-4 p.m. Contestants will compete in five categories: chicken, ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and seafood. The competition will be judged by a panel of culinary experts, and the winner will be crowned the #SoulFoodMasterGriller.
• Beauty Pageant: Cheer on the Miss Louisiana SoulFood Beauty Pageant court and watch to see who will take the crown on Saturday, August 26th.
• Dominos Competition: The Dominos Competition is a fun and challenging way to test your skills. Grab a partner and try your hand on Saturday, August 26th at noon.
• Dog Showcase: A Paw-sitively Amazing Event for All! Come admire the best local dogs in Shreveport-Bossier on Saturday, August 26th sponsored by Da One Bred Factory.
Sunday, August 27th
• Seafood Boil Competition: The Seafood Boil Competition, sponsored by Chef Stanley, will be Sunday, August 27th at 3 p.m. Contestants will compete to see who can boil the best seafood.
• Donut-Eating Competition: The donut-eating competition is sponsored by Southern Maid and will be Sunday, August 27th at 2:30 p.m.
• Sweet Potato Pie Contest: The Sweet Potato Pie Contest is a chance for amateur bakers to show off their skills on Sunday, August 27th at 4 p.m. The winner will receive a cash prize.
Make plans to come out for a weekend of delicious food, great music, and good times.
Tickets for the Louisiana SoulFood Fall Festival are available online here!
General Admission
• $20 per day for adults
• $50 for weekend passes
• $100 VIP experience all-weekend pass
• Children 12 and under are free
Competition Registration
• $30 Pelican Car & Bike Show
• $40 Dominos competition
• $25 Grill Smoke Out competition